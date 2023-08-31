'Play pretend with this other girl': Millie Bobby Brown once auditioned for Hugh Jackman starrer USD 619 million movie

Millie Bobby Brown was unfazed when she auditioned in front of Hugh Jackman for Logan. In fact, the 19-year-old actress thinks it was her finest audition. Brown, famously known for her role in Stranger Things, could have been a part of Wolverine. The actress revealed in an interview in 2017 that she had once auditioned for Logan. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown recently got engaged to Jake Bongiovi in April.

Millie Bobby Brown had auditioned for Logan

Millie Bobby Brown spoke with Evan Rachel Wood for Variety's Actors on Actors series in 2017 and revealed how she prepared to audition in front of Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold. She auditioned for the part of Laura Kinney, commonly known as X-23, in Logan.

She said, "I was like, 'It's going to be amazing; I'm really going to prepare,' and I sat in my room reading the lines. Honestly, I felt like an actor in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman and James Mangold right in front of me."

Although she did not earn the part, she did give a nod to Dafne Keen, who got the part: "I watched it; she was incredible. It meant so much to me."

Millie Bobby Brown also discussed her worst audition

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Jane Eleven Ives in the Netflix science-fiction thriller Stranger Things, also revealed her worst audition for a Barbie commercial in the interview.

She said, "It was very awkward; it was difficult. I had to perform some jumping jacks. They gave me this device; I had no idea what it was; it was simply this thing I had to hold and stand there and pretend with this other female."

Brown, an English actress, stated she always auditions with an American accent, regardless of the character. She revealed, "Sometimes I wondered, 'Would it put people off hiring me?

Instead, when directors ask for her name and CV, she has a backup plan. "Hi, my name is Millie, and I'm nine years old. I've been doing it for approximately a year. I'm so perfect, you should totally hire me,” she said in a perfect American accent.

To which Wood replied, "But that's smart. You know who your audience is when you walk into an audition."

Meanwhile,Brown and Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, revealed their engagement on Instagram in April, nearly two years after a photo in June 2021 sparked romance speculations. Millie Bobby Brown was most recently seen in the Enola Holmes sequel, which was published in 2022.

