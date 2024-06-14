'Playground That You Get to Play On Today': Fallout's Aaron Moten Reveals How the Production Design Theme Helped Him Enhance His Performance

American actor Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus in Prime Video’s Fallout, wasn't familiar with the Bethesda video game. In a Zoom interview with Awards Radar, he explained the game's massive popularity, which helped him understand The Brotherhood of Steel and Maximus’ role through online resources.

"Thankfully, the franchise is so popular that there’s plenty of information and lore online. I dove deep into The Brotherhood of Steel to understand this revered group. Preparing starts with perspective—seeing the world through my character's eyes. It’s important to avoid rushing and instead savor everything, viewing the world differently as you prepare," Disjointed actor Aaron Moten said.

Aaron Moten on genuine chemistry with Ella Purnell in Fallout

In the series, Maximus teams up with Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and develops a close bond with her. Moten explains that his enjoyment of working with Ella felt very real, which he says is rare in his industry experience.

"You don't always get this when working with other actors. Often, you respect their work and past achievements, but with her, I was always excited to problem-solve. Filmmaking involves solving problems with the script, and building our relationship on set was a joyful experience. It's rare in my fifteen years of professional experience to find such a special working relationship, and I'm glad people see the chemistry."

This strong bond enables them to view multiple scenes differently, such as when Maximus reveals his true self to Lucy right after she calls him the best stranger she's ever met in episode six.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Fallout Season 2 Still In Developmental Stage? Creators Reveal

Aaron Moten’s intake on versatile performances and breaking tropes on set

"Every time we step onto set, we explore different approaches, which excites me about working with her. We can start one way and end up somewhere completely different. Initially, we had a more predictable direction, but we wanted to avoid clichés. Our writers do a great job of defying expectations. While Fallout is a video game adaptation, we aim to avoid typical tropes. As an actor, I draw inspiration from various sources to challenge clichés and keep our show fresh," the Native Son actor said.

In their audio conversation, the actors got involved in Maximus' moral evolution, particularly Aaron Moten’s pivotal decision regarding Knight Titus. The actor and Ella Purnell also explored discussions with showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner about Maximus' character arc and his transformation in the Vault. They pondered whether he would ever be the same post-finale.

Advertisement

You can watch Fallout Season 1 on Amazon Prime to stream the latest episodes.

ALSO READ: Fallout Series: Where to Watch Online? Streaming Details, Episode Schedule, and More