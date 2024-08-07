'Please Have A Sense of Humor': Celeste Barber Says She Is Still Blocked By Emily Ratajkowski Over Parody Posts

Emily Ratajkowski seems like someone who holds a grudge that Celeste Barber finds “annoying.” In a recent episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the Australian actress revealed that she was blocked by Rajatkowski many moons ago because she was offended by her parody videos. It turns out she hasn’t unblocked her after all these years!

The comedian became an internet sensation by posting side-by-side photos and videos of herself with various women from the entertainment industry. Ratajkowski has been featured numerous times.

"I didn't know for a really long time because people send me her photos. When you're blocked, you can't see their stuff," Barber told Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch on the Tuesday, August 6 episode.

Since the internet is a place where everything can be easily found, while uploading a post, she realized that the Gone Girl actress had blocked her. “So I was like, 'Oh, that's boring. Oh, now I can't do it. Oh, come on, please have a sense of humor. Please have a sense of humor. Oh, you don't? Okay, I'll stop'" she added.

Barber revealed that she made an attempt to get Ratajkowski to unblock her by posting a story and using her in a hashtag. Despite her efforts, the actress didn’t unblock her, "But she hasn't. It's annoying," the comedian added.

Advertisement

On the contrary, Barber also tried to understand what might have offended the iCarly actress. According to her, Ratajkowski is someone who’s so attractive that “seas part ways” when she walks down the street. As someone who owns her body and loves putting it out there, she might have wanted nothing to do with an influencer who tried to downgrade it.

“I'm not surprised she's like, 'I want none of it. I am used to living in this world, and I won't have anyone make fun of it,'" Barber added.

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, the comedian revealed that her parody posts “stemmed from her insecurities” and because she “voluntarily, blatantly” compares herself with the industry. The internet is a double-edged sword, so Barber inevitably gets both praise and scrutiny for her posts, but she tries to focus on the positives.

"You just kind of fake it 'til you find it," she said. "The feedback that I get really helps with my confidence, for sure. Because I only read positive remarks,” she added.