'Please Listen More Closely': Ariana Grande Urges Fans To Stop Sending 'Hateful Messages' To People In Her Life Amid New Album Release

After dropping her new album Eternal Sunshine on Friday, Ariana Grande requested fans not to attack the people in her circle, emphasizing the importance of kindness. The pop star, 30, conveyed this message via her Instagram Story on Saturday.

Since the release of her album Eternal Sunshine on Friday, Grande's fans have been dissecting the album's lyrics and speculating whether any of the 13 tracks were influenced by her divorce from Dalton Gomez or her rumored relationship with Slater.

"i just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music). i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite," Grande wrote.

She continued, "although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through[sic] line of deep, sincere love."

"If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely," Grande added.

The two-time Grammy Award winner later followed up with another post to her Instagram Story in which she wrote, "thank you! i love you!!!!!!!"

More details about her new album

Ariana Grande's latest album, Eternal Sunshine, released on Friday, explores her divorce from Dalton Gomez, settled in October 2023. The singer, who started dating Ethan Slater right before finalizing her divorce, talks about feeling stuck and unsure in relationships in songs like Bye and True Story. While Grande hasn't openly discussed her divorce or new relationship, the album's lyrics give context to her emotions.

Grande's inspiration behind the album

Grande, who happens to be a big fan of actor Jim Carrey, said that her album was inspired by his movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. In the film, Carrey and Kate Winslet play former lovers who erase their memories of each other after a tough breakup. However, Grande hasn't said if her own experiences influenced the album.