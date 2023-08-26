'Please, Max, stop it!': Courtney Cox channels her inner Monica from FRIENDS to hide THIS in her USD 9 million mansion

Actors don't become their characters, or so we thought. M̶o̶n̶i̶c̶a̶ Courtney Cox's recent Instagram video got a little messy. The actress who played the character of the Clean Freak, Monica Geller, in FRIENDS, parodied the show in her recent post. The 59-year-old is known for her funny TikToks and reels as she collabs with many different influencers and celebrities. This time she paired up with the director and influencer Max Goodrich.

Courtney Cox does a Monica

Courteney Cox playfully mocked her iconic FRIENDS role which was notorious for being a clean freak in her recent video. The performer, known for her portrayal of Monica Geller on the super popular NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004, decided to give a tour of her newly renovated dining room within her $9 million residence in Malibu, California.

During the tour, an unexpected hidden cluttered closet was unveiled by the director Max Goodrich. He said, "Oh wait, what’s in here?" questioned Goodrich. The camera then shifted to the closet, which was completely filled with a bulky comforter, several cardboard boxes, numerous bins, and a clutter of household items, all stacked haphazardly over one another. Cox hurriedly replied, "Oh, my God. Nothing, Max, nothing!" She quickly moved towards the door in an attempt to shut it, visibly flustered. Parodying Geller, the 59-year-old voice got pitchier as she tried to hide the unorganized mess. She continued, "Please, Max, stop it! That’s not funny. Actually, don’t film this. No, seriously, don’t film it. No, Max, stop! Erase that footage now, okay?" The caption of the video cheekily read, "Come on…we all have one."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Courteney Cox's ex-husband David Arquette threatened by her massive 'Friends' success? DEETS here

Fans react to the hilarious reenactment

Fans were visibly tickled by the parody as they caught onto what was happening. A user commented on a GIF of Chandler, Monica's husband in the show, finding her messy closet. While another said, "THIS IS SO MONICA GELLER (WITH THE SECRET UNORGANIZED ROOM) ARE YOU KIDDING ME." Another fan reminisced about the sitcom, "Reminds me of the Friends episode where Chandler finds Monica’s junk closet!" Other people appreciated the star for being relatable, "I luv that you’re just like one us! So relatable! There’s always that room, that drawer, where we hide our sh-t."

ALSO READ: David Arquette admits feeling insecure about Courteney Cox's fame, says he wanted to be the 'breadwinner'