‘Please Pass My Apologies To The Whole Regiment’: Kate Middleton Issues Apology For Missing Pre-Trooping The Color Event

Kate Middleton issued apologies for not being able to be present at the pre-trooping color ceremony. The Princess of Wales is the colonel of the Irish regiment that will be performing at King Charles’ birthday celebrations. However, with the Princess of Wales undergoing her cancer treatment, she was unable to make it to the venue to receive the salute.

The Irish guards shared the note Middleton received, in which she stated that she is extremely proud of her regiment. The troop, in return, wished for the princess to get well soon.

What was written in the letter that Kate Middleton sent to the Irish regiment?

On his X account, one of the Irish guards shared the letter the regiment received by Kate Middleton. In the letter, her royal highness asked for forgiveness from the guards for not being present at the practice session while also saying that she is proud of the regiment.

The letter read, "I appreciate everyone trooping this year who has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.” It further stated, "Being your colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review.”

The royal member further wrote in the letter, Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment; however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved." Middleton signed off the letter by writing, "Quis separabit.”

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.



We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.



Irish guard’s response to Kate Middleton’s letter

Responding to Middleton’s message, the Irish Guards wrote, "The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning. We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.”

The Princess of Wales takes charge of the trooping ceremony every year and would have been present to take the salute at the Colonel's review of the Irish Guards, which took place on June 8.

Instead of Middleton, the salute this year was taken by Lieutenant General James Bucknall, who was appointed as the Colonel of the Coldstream Guards.

On March 22, Kate Middleton made her cancer treatment public through a video message that Kensington Palace shared on Instagram.

