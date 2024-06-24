‘Please Stop’: Charli XCX Calls Out People Chanting Hateful Comments About Taylor Swift During Her Brazil Show

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Charli XCX is one of the most influential pop stars in today's era. The singer keeps on climbing the ladder of success as she releases her new work. She recently defended Taylor Swift from haters during her show.

It was a very influential and powerful move as it’s refreshing to see artists, especially women, use their platform to support their contempories. Check out what the Boom Clap vocalist had to say to Swift’s haters.

Charli XCX calls out Taylor Swift’s haters

As reported by Deadline, during the 1999 singer’s Saturday show at the ZIGclub in Sao Paulo, Brazil, chants were heard in Portuguese saying, ‘A Taylor morreu.” As per the reports, this means 'Taylor is dead'.

Charli XCX took to her Instagram to call out Swift's haters. She wrote in her story, “Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows.”

She added that it is the opposite of what she wants and it disturbs her that anybody would think that there is room for such a thing in the community. The songstress added that she won't tolerate it.

Seeing this, it surely can be said that the Boys singer’s fans must be proud of their icon for standing up for the global singer.

More On Charli XCX and Taylor Swift

Both songstresses have worked with each other previously as Charli XCX opened Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

As per the publication, the Hot In It singer expressed her gratitude towards the Midnights vocalist for the opportunity. In 2019, She wrote on X that Swift is the biggest artist of her generation and the Reputation Tour was one of the biggest tours in history.

This year seems to be a big year for both artists as they have released their latest albums this year. Swift released The Tortured Poet Department and Charlie XCX released her new album Brat on June 7, 2024.

The personal lives of the Wildest Dreams artist and Vroom Vroom songstress are making it to the headlines due to their respective relationships. Swift made her relationship public with NFL player Travis Kelce and the Brat singer got engaged to the 1975 band member George Daniel.

