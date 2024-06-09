'Pleasure Was All Mine': You Star Penn Badgley Thanks Ariana Grande For The Boy Is Mine MV Role

Both Ariana Grande, 30, and Penn Badgley, 37, have garnered immense amounts of fame due to their works that were appreciated by the audience. Both the stars shared screen space in The Boy Is Mine music video sung by none other than the 30-year-old hitmaker herself.

The You actor recently took to his Instagram handle to thank the pop star as he appeared in her music video. Check out Badgley’s post on the platform.

Penn Badgley thanks Ariana Grande

On June 7, the Gossip Girl actor shared an Instagram post with behind-the-scenes pictures from Grande’s music video. The first picture from the carousel post featured him, the songstress, and the director of the music video, Christian Breslauer posed together.

The next picture featured him and Grande enjoying their ice cream on a couch, with cats present around it. The picture is a candid moment captured while shooting that scene in the video. The last picture consists of a shot of a steamy moment between the singer and the actor while filming the video.

The captions read, “The boy may be yours but the pleasure was all mine @arianagrande thank you for inviting me into your orbit for a moment & @christhedirector for building a little world to play in for a day.”

The video song also featured Brady Norwood and Monica Denise. The Easy Actor, further in his post’s caption added, “Hey ma I’m in a music video! And in the presence of @brandy and @monicadenise ?? Honored to be alongside these icons.”

It did not take long for the netizens to discuss Badgley starring in Grande’s latest video song.

Netizens react to Penn Badgley in Ariana Grande’s music video

Even before the music video dropped, the song had been the talk of social media, mostly because of her alleged relationship with Ethan Slater and the controversy that surrounded it. Many people think that this song is about Slater.

Since the video song’s release, many people have been appreciating the 37-year-old actor being a part of it. People have been swooning at his looks captured in multiple scenes.

An X user wrote, “ariana calling penn badgley hot SHE’S JUST LIKE ME FR!” another user wrote, “if penn badgley looked at me like that…”

if penn badgley looked at me like that... pic.twitter.com/NpzkSL3zUt — leia loves angie ౨ৎ (@coffinveil) June 7, 2024

The No Tears To Cry singer is also being admired for her dressing up as a Catwoman in the song’s video.

Grande definitely surprised her fans with this as it was not expected by anyone. Nevertheless, Badgley continues to be the talk of social media as his expressions and overall appearance in the music video are widely liked by fans who are not shying away while sharing thirsty comments all over social media.

