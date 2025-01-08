P!nk and Her Husband Carey Hart Mark 19th Wedding Anniversary with Heartfelt Message: 'We Both Took a Chance'
Pink and Carey Hart, her husband of 19 years just celebrated their wedding anniversary with a touching social media post. Find the details inside.
P!nk commemorates her 19th wedding anniversary with Carey Hart, her husband with a heartwarming social media post reminiscing about their beautiful and multi-faceted love story of two decades.
The 45-year-old music icon shared a nostalgic post on social media to celebrate their 19th marriage anniversary on January 7, 2025. She recalled their beginnings by posting an intimate snowy-day selfie with her husband.
Looking back at their relationship, the Just Give Me a Reason singer expressed how glad she was because of each other's presence in their lives. She thanked Hart for his unwavering support over the years, saying she deeply loves him.
P!nk wrote on Instagram, "19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren’t sure we even believed in. I’m so glad we did."
The What About Us hitmaker and Hart got engaged in 2005, having known each other since 2001. They married in Costa Rica in 2006 but temporarily separated in 2008, only to reunite the next year.
She continued, "I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t. You’ve been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again."
The True Love singer added, "I love our story no matter what gets written. It is gritty and sweet. Thank you for being by my side all these years. I love you forever."
Carey Hart also celebrated the milestone on Instagram, marking their two decades together. He posted pictures from their journey, their life, family, and creating memories. He praised P!nk for her timeless beauty, saying she is like fine wine.
