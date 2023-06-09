P!nk’s daughter Willow takes the stage for show-stopping performance of “Cover me in sunshine”

P!nk kicked off her highly anticipated Summer Carnival tour at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, on Wednesday night. To the delight of the audience, the superstar artist had a special surprise in store. She invited her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, to share the stage with her for a performance of their collaborative song, "Cover Me in Sunshine." The crowd was in awe as Willow showcased her impressive vocal ability, inherited from her talented mother. The duo had released the song in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to bring comfort and positivity to their listeners.

A heartwarming mother-daughter performance by P!nk and Willow

In a video shared by P!nk on Twitter, Willow mesmerized the audience with her rendition of the second verse of "Cover Me in Sunshine." The proud mother could be seen beaming with joy as her daughter confidently showcased her vocal talents. The song holds special meaning for P!nk and Willow, providing solace and hope during a challenging year. P!nk expressed her sentiment at the time of the song's release, emphasizing the comfort they found in music and their intention to spread sweetness and warmth to their listeners.

P!nk's gratitude and upcoming North American tour

After the show, P!nk took to Twitter to express her gratitude and excitement. She thanked the enthusiastic audience in Bolton, describing the tour kick-off as "INSANE" and eagerly anticipating the next performance. Following her U.K. and Europe tour dates, P!nk will bring her Summer Carnival tour to North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will commence on July 24 in Toronto and continue to various cities, including Cincinnati, Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, before concluding on October 9 in Phoenix at Chase Field.

The heartwarming moment of P!nk and Willow's duet on stage left the audience in awe, experiencing the unique bond between a mother and her talented daughter. As P!nk's Summer Carnival tour continues, fans across the world eagerly await the chance to witness more memorable performances from the iconic artist.

