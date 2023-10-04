In a world where cynicism often prevails, acclaimed actress Emma Stone , took a stand for idealism and youthful dreams at the world premiere of her film, La La Land during the Venice Film Festival. The actress, known for her charismatic performances, expressed her hope that the movie would inspire young people to strive for their goals and work diligently to achieve their dreams.

How La La Land encourages hope and ambition

La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle, is a modern-day musical that serves as a tribute to traditional Hollywood musicals while weaving a story of love and ambition in the bustling city of Los Angeles. Stone stars alongside Ryan Gosling, portraying an aspiring actress and a jazz-obsessed musician, respectively.

Stone emphasized that, while the characters in the film may have beenbe grappling with cynicism, the movie itself embodies a spirit of hope, dreams, and hard work. She believes that today's younger generation has become ensnared in cynicism, often focusing on flaws, and making fun of things. In contrast, she encouraged them to take a more positive approach to life and to strive for their aspirations.

Drawing parallels to comedian Conan O'Brien's memorable farewell speech on The Tonight Show, Stone mentioned the need to reject cynicism. She stated that the characters in La La Land may have their doubts, but the film ultimately encourages viewers to chase their dreams and work towards achieving them.

Dreaming big: The resonance of La La Land's positive message

The film's protagonist, Mia, played by Emma Stone, mirrors the actress's own journey in some ways. Stone moved to Los Angeles at the age of 15 to pursue an acting career and experienced her share of challenging auditions. Still, her struggles never reached the devastating lows depicted in the film.

Emma Stone's co-star, Ryan Gosling , who has shared the screen with her in previous films like Crazy Stupid Loveand Gangster Squad, prepared for their roles in La La Land by taking ballroom dancing lessons. Stone commended Gosling's dance skills, highlighting that learning ballroom dance together forged a strong connection between them.

La La Land, which has garnered positive reviews, provides a vibrant and uplifting portrayal of modern Los Angeles, capturing the city's complexity beneath its clichéd surface. The film resonates with those who see it as a testament to the power of dreams, hope, and the pursuit of one's passions. In a world often characterized by cynicism, Emma Stone's call to embrace hope and ambition offers a refreshing perspective, reminding young people that with hard work and determination, they can achieve their dreams.

