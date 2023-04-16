Pokemon Horizons: How to watch the anime? Release date, time, streaming details and more

Pokémon has captivated fans ever since it hit the screen in April 1997, and the fervour around the series has only grown stronger in subsequent years. But with moving time, it's always time for a new beginning, and the partnership and inseparable bond between the leads, Ash and Pikachu, who stepped down at the conclusion of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys and are now overtaken by Liko and Roy, is something the fans can't hold their excitement to see in the all-new Pokemon Horizon.

Overview of the Pokemon Horizon Plot

In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, viewers may continue to explore the Pokémon universe through the eyes of the two kids. The animation had its Japanese debut earlier today after being revealed in December. Naturally, a sizable number of its followers are dispersed all over the world, and as they look for ways to stream the anime, excitement is growing

Where is the anime series Pokemon Horizon available to watch?

The Pokémon Horizons episodes are currently only being broadcast on TV Tokyo, a Japanese television network. This implies that, as of right now, there is no legal method for fans outside of Japan to see the anime, but there is still hope for them. With episodes often arriving on the streaming service in batches a few months after their Japanese launch, Netflix has historically been a wonderful source of Pokémon programming.

Where it is streaming currently

Release date

Having said that, it's important to note that neither Netflix nor the animation studio behind the series have provided an official confirmation. In reality, there hasn't even been a date for a worldwide release, so this is now only a rumour. It will probably take some time before Pokémon fans receive further information on when and where to view the newest episode in the franchise.

As it may seem that there is a long wait for the series to be made available for audiences outside Japan, to keep the flow going and hold on to excitement, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on Netflix will suffice the viewers until the new addition of Pokemon Horizon is launched.

