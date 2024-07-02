Poker Face Season 2 Production Update: Long Wait For Fans

Get ready for more crime-solving in the Plymouth Barracuda, season two of Peacock’s hit whodunit series Poker Face is filming. Details on plot and release date are still under wraps but fans can expect that Natasha Lyonne will reprise her role as Charlie Cale, a former casino worker who becomes a detective. Also returning to the series is Rian Johnson, its creator.

Exciting updates from the set

On social media, director Tony Tost revealed that they had started to film for the second season. “First day of filming season two of Poker Face’,” Tost wrote, attaching a picture of the movie clapper board.

He expressed his delight saying, “Still counting my blessings that I'm getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows.” Natasha Lyonne acts in addition to directing at least an episode in Season 2. In this regard, she directed Season 1’s eighth episode titled The Orpheus Syndrome.

What to expect in Season 2?

Season 1 followed Charlie who has an extraordinary ability to detect lies. She roams across America solving cases every week similar to how Columbo did it back in the 1970s.

The show became famous because it featured many notable guest stars including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, and Adrien Brody among others. In the final episode of Season 1 Clea DuVall was introduced as Charlie’s sister Emily but it is unclear whether she will play a major role during Season 2.

Critical acclaim and awards

The first season of Poker Face received exceptional acclaim with critics posting about it on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 98% audience rating of 81%. It scored various award nominations including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress by Lyyone while she also got Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations.

At Critics’ Choice, the show itself was nominated for Best Comedy Series. This success led to Poker Face being re-authorized for season two in February 2023 just one month after the release of the first season.

The showrunners and executive producers are Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman while Johnson directs and co-writes several episodes. T-street Productions are also executive producers with Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Rian Johson also serving as Executive Producers.

Lyonne executes production via her Animal Pictures Banner along with MRC as well as Iain B. MacDonald. At this time no release window has been announced for Season 2 of Poker Face.

