Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew dies at 26: 5 things to know about late musician

Ryan Siew is no more. The lead guitarist of the Australian metalcore band Polaris passed away aged 26. He died on the morning of Monday, June 19, leaving his friends and family in a state of grief and shock.

Polaris mourns the death of lead guitarist Ryan Siew

Polaris mourned the loss of their ‘best friend and artistic soulmate,’ as they released a statement sharing the unfortunate and tragic news of his passing. They also wrote that Ryan Siew loved music more diversely than people could imagine and that he ‘spoke its language in ways only the rarest among us do.’

The band also listed down a list of things that Ryan loved including Harry Potter, psychological thrillers, and crime documentaries. A part of their statement read, “He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do. And most of all, he loved & adored his family & friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives.”

Polaris also requested fans to allow Ryan Siew’s family, loved ones, and the band itself to heal from the ‘immeasurable loss’.

5 things to know about Ryan Siew

Here are 5 things to know about the late musician Ryan Siew.

Ryan was born on March 18, 1997. He recently celebrated his 26 th birthday.

birthday. Siew joined Polaris in 2013.

He assumed the role of lead guitarist in 2023 after Rick Shneider shifted from lead to rhythm guitar.

Siew has featured in both full-length albums by Polaris – 2017’s Mortal Copil and 2020’s Death of Me. The third album will come out on September 1 st .

. Siew was absent from Polaris’ last performance on June 18 at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium.

