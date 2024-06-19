'Police Department Has A Better Camera Than Photographers': Netizens React As Justin Timberlake's Mugshot Turns Out Better Than Usual

Justin Timberlake reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test and was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, in Sag Harbor, New York. The pop star’s mugshot has been released following his detention, and the picture confirmed the declaration by law enforcement that the singer had glassy and bloodshot eyes. Timberlake, for his part, however, insisted he only had one martini to drink at the American Hotel with some of his pals.

Nevertheless, here is the internet's collective sentiment regarding the mugshot of the Cry Me a River Singer. Some believe it is not half bad.

Netizens delight in reviewing Justin Timberlake’s mugshot

While the singer was and looked perpetually distressed in the picture released by the PD, reportedly deliberating the consequences of his arrest on his ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour that supports his latest album Everything I Thought It Was, netizens were having the time of their lives on X, the infamous social media platform, by commenting on Timberlake’s mugshot.

“Why tf am I seeing Justin Timberlake's mugshot on a Tuesday afternoon?” An X user simply probed, while the other concluded that the Grammy-winning pop star’s definitely “been crying.” A third X user, meanwhile, stated that the “police department has a better camera than most photographers,” and a good number of people agreed with it. A person was so impressed by Justin’s mugshot that they suggested he use it as his “next album cover.” Another stated matter of factly: “Face card nah decline”.

Elsewhere, the E-community compared Timberlake, 43, to a single uncle who had a little too much to drink on Thanksgiving, among other things.

Check the jocular reactions below:

What charges did Timberlake face? Has he been released yet?

Timberlake was taken into custody at around 12:37 a.m. on June 18 and was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two traffic violation charges: failing to stop at a stop sign and not staying in his lane. The pop star “was unable to divide attention; he had slowed speech; he was unsteady afoot,” a statement from the authorities noted.

Timberlake was seen leaving the police station, donning a black baseball cap and sunnies, along with a gray vintage T-shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans, at around 9:30 AM on Tuesday. His lawyer, Eddie Burke Jr., said the singer was a gentleman. He didn't show any entitlement at all. He did, however, confirm that his client refused the tests, but that is his right.

Timberlake’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

