Police reach Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s house after man shows up uninvited; Stalker arrested

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s house had an uninvited visitor. Police reached the royal’s residence in Montecito, California after their staff made the call. Although not much information and details are out yet, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that they have arrested the stalker who is a 29-year-old man Kevin Garcia Veldovinos. More on this below.

Police arrests stalker at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

As per reports, Police were called to Harry and Meghan’s house at around 2 a.m. Monday morning. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live along with their children Prince Archie of Sussex, 4, and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, 1. It is not yet clear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were at home at the time of the incident. The call to the cops was done by security staffers, who placed the stalker under citizen’s arrest. The stalker was taken into police custody and booked for misdemeanour stalking. He was later released on a bail of $2,500.

According to the outlet, Valdovinos "told security something that triggered this arrest, though the sheriff is not saying what that was." The next course of action will be decided by the prosecutors. Representatives of Harry and Meghan have not yet addressed the situation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a chaotic car chase

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a chaotic car chase. On Tuesday night, Harry and Meghan were in a car chase with paparazzi that could have turned ‘catastrophic’. The royal couple was apparently chased by several photographers after they left the Women of Vision Awards at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Meghan was honored. Prince Harry and Markle’s convoy also included the latter’s mother Doria Ragland. Although no one was hurt, the Sussexes were left ‘shaken’.

