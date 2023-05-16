Police rush to Lady Gaga’s residence after a stranger trespasses to deliver flowers: Reports

Lady Gaga, the renowned pop star is now making headlines after the Malibu police team rushed to her residence, recently. As per the reports published by TMZ, the cops were called to Lady Gaga's residence after a stranger trespassed on the property. The unnamed man was soon detained by the singer-songwriter's security guards immediately and was later handed over to the police team. As per the reports, this incident happened at Lady Gaga's residence last Thursday night.

Here's what happened

The reports published by TMZ suggest that Lady Gaga's security guards informed the police about the trespassing, after detaining the stranger. However, the man apparently had no ill intentions but just wanted to give flowers to the celebrated singer. Even though Gaga was at her residence at that time, she never came in contact with the man, and was safe inside her estate.

When the cops arrived, the man insisted that he only intended to deliver flowers. He only reached the base of Lady Gaga's driveway before the singer’s security guards stopped him. Reportedly, the cops have informed him that it wasn't a good idea to try and give Gaga anything.

Is the man a stalker?

However, Lady Gaga's security team has narrated a different story, which suggests that the man, who claims to be a huge fan of the star, is indeed a stalker. According to TMZ reports, Gaga's security team has informed the police that they have seen the same man on her property before, claiming he often drops off little gifts for her. But, the reports suggest that the man was not arrested over the flower incident.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Which celebrities did not make it to this year's red carpet?