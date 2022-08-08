POLL: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie or Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston; Who was Hollywood's ultimate power couple?

THE Hollywood love triangle that will never go out of style! While it's been years since Brad Pitt was in a high-profile relationship, his former ex-wives and actresses Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston continue to be an indelible aspect of his personal life, especially as a major "gossip monger" fodder. Even though the trio has respectfully moved on in their respective love lives, we continue to be invested in what was once Hollywood's power couple/s...

On one hand, we have Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aka Brangelina, who may have filed for divorce in 2016, but continue to indulge in an intense battle, especially in regards to the custody of their six children; Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Marcheline, 14. The "once upon a time" lovebirds met and fell in love on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and embarked on a celebrity love story like no other, getting married in 2014! Even before social media became a regular occurrence, Brangelina's romance was busy breaking the Internet, given how two of the biggest, most popular movie stars were involved in real life!

On the other hand, while they may not have a ship name to their romantic story, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's love affair was just as revered by the public and media, for overindulgence. The pair met on a blind date in 1998 and in 2000, got married in a dream wedding. The two eventually would get divorced in 2005, but while Brad and Angie's relationship ended on not-so-good terms, Pitt and Aniston continue to remain good friends, even sparking reconciliation rumours every now and then. Besides the Oscar winner attending the Friends star's 50th birthday bash, and them getting flirty during Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read for Sean Penn's charity, the exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet when they had an epic public reunion at SAG Awards 2020, where they both won big and celebrated backstage.

This begs the question Hollywood enthusiasts; Which ex-pair was Hollywood's ultimate power couple?

