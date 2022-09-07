POLL: Do you think the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling will affect the success of Harry Styles' movie?

Even if you're living under a rock, you've definitely been finding it amusing to keep up with all the scandals surrounding Don't Worry Darling! Especially at the Venice Film Festival 2022, the premiere of the Olivia Wilde directorial was riddled with rumoured tension between the filmmaker-actress and the lead star of Don't Worry Darling, Florence Pugh. So much so, that hawkeyes couldn't help but notice the "distance" between the talented actresses.

On the other hand, there's Harry Styles, who allegedly spit on Chris Pine, which ultimately led to the latter's rep vehemently dismissing the bogus claims. But getting back to Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, rumours have been rife of on-set tensions, whether it be for Wilde's romance with Styles dominating over the movie, the alleged unequal pay between Florence and Harry, the difference of opinions when it comes to the importance of the lovemaking scenes in Don't Worry Darling or the true reason behind Shia LaBeouf's shocking exit from the psychological thriller film.

The very fact that Florence Pugh has been MIA from promoting Don't Worry Darling, except for the premiere at Venice Film Festival, spoke volumes for gossip mongers, who are eating up every body language move by the cast members. The first reactions to Don't Worry Darling have been mixed, but praises have been showered upon Pugh and Style's riveting performances. How all the behind-the-scenes drama will affect the movie's success, when it releases this month, is yet to be seen!

This begs the question movie aficionados; Do you think all the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling will affect the success of Harry Styles' movie?? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to share your honest, personal thoughts regarding the DWD scandals with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

