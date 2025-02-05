POLL: From Bridget Jones to Suits; Which Peacock Show or Movie You're Most Excited to Watch in February? VOTE

Peacock has a bunch of interesting new releases lined up for February! We have curated a list of 8 movies and TV shows that you wouldn’t want to miss. From Pharrell Williams's Lego documentary to the Oscar-nominated comedy-drama The Holdovers, check out the complete list:

Piece By Piece (Feb 7)

This is the much-awaited Lego biopic of Pharrell Williams, which will take you through the life of the renowned musician but with unique animation storytelling. Pharell did not want to build an average biopic hence, he teamed up with Oscar-winner Morgan Neville to create a never-before-seen non-fiction film.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Feb 13)

The fourth installment of the iconic Bridget Jones movie franchise will follow the titular character navigating her life as a newly widowed single mother. Jones enjoys her life in a bubble surrounded by friends, family, and former lover Daniel until she learns about a younger man’s intention to pursue her.

Love Island All Stars Season 2 (Feb 19)

This reality show will bring all former contestants of Love Island to a remote villa in the hopes of having a second chance at true love. “The legendary Islanders return for a second shot at romance. Bombshells disrupt established couples, turning heads and breaking hearts,” reads the official synopsis.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Feb 23)

An upcoming drama series revolving around four members of a suburban gardening club. Their strive to flourish leads them on a dangerous path as they get embroiled in a mystery murder. Now, the garden hides a huge secret — a dead body but how long will it remain a secret?

Suits L.A. (Feb 24)

The Los Angeles spin-off of the beloved original show that followed wise-cracking New York City attorneys Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) navigating high-stakes legal cases together.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy (Feb 25)

The documentary will explore the life and legacy of Friends star Mathew Perry who struggled with addiction issues throughout his life even at the peak of his career. The actor’s tragic demise in 2023, took the nation by storm.

I'll Be Right There (Feb 28)

A lighthearted comedy that follows Edie Falco's Wanda, a woman who spent the majority of her life caring for others. However, amid her declining health, her pregnant daughter’s wedding, and her son's uncertain future, she finds herself questioning her life choices. Will she finally start living for herself?

The Holdovers (Feb 28)

The film that created quite a buzz with its Oscar nominations at the 2024 Academy Awards is finally heading toward its digital release. The comedy-drama follows a curmudgeonly school instructor who stays on campus during Christmas and forms an unlikely bond with a brainy yet troublemaker school cook. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance.