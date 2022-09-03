POLL: House of the Dragon or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Which is your favourite fantasy show?

For those craving a good fantasy series to sink their teeth into, 2022 has blessed us with not just one, but two epic prequels to beloved franchises! On one hand, we have Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and on the other hand, we have LOTR prequel The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

When it comes to House of the Dragon, the prequel is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and focuses on the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, particularly Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen war of succession. The series, which premiered on August 21, is headlined by Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, playing the elder and teenage versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, alongside Matt Smith and Paddy Considine as Princes Daemon Targaryen and King Viserys I Targaryen, amongst many other key characters.

We also have The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which takes place thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and covers major events of Middle-earth's Second Age, particularly the forging of the Rings of Power. The series, which premiered yesterday, i.e. September 2, is headlined by Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot and Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, amongst many other pivotal characters.

This begs the question fantasy genre aficionados; Which is your favourite fantasy series? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to share why you picked the particular newly premiered show with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]