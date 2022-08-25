POLL TIME: BTS or One Direction; Which popular boyband would be your ideal BFF Squad Goals?

When you speak of the biggest musical acts in the world, both BTS and One Direction will be sure-shot picks in this heated conversation! On one hand, we have BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - who have conquered the world and become global superstars. On the other hand, you can't talk about the best boybands in the world and not mention One Direction - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

When it comes to BTS, besides their inimitable music that makes you feel a varied set of emotions, sometimes even within the same song, the septet is also adored for the crackling personalities of the members. ARMY would wholeheartedly agree that witnessing BTS' unbreakable bond in variety shows like Run BTS! and Bon Voyage is the type of friendship we aspire to have, and are even envious of. The bromance game between the seven members is truly epic in every sense of the word.

We can't not talk about One Direction, who may be on that indefinite hiatus, but continue to remain close as evidenced by their social media interactions. When still a part of 1D, the five members were as thick as thieves as seen in their documentary concert film One Direction: This Is Us, while their music charted atop many a lists across the globe, as well as the many interviews together. No matter the distance, the fact that the members still cheer each other on, especially when it comes to their solo works, truly speaks of their heartwarming bond.

This begs the question ARMY and Directioners; Who would be your ultimate BFF Squad Goals? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to share why you picked the particular popular boyband with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

