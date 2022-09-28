POLL TIME: Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie; Who is the better actress?
Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are both talented performers, but we're curious to know from you; who do you think is the better Hollywood actress from the two powerhouses? Comment below.
Even if you're not well-versed with the glamorous world of Hollywood, it's almost impossible to not have heard of these two popular names; Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie! The talented AF actresses may have that "one" common thread in their personal life, but the two celebrities have flourished in their own might when it comes to conquering Hollywood with some truly unforgettable performances to boast about.
On one hand, we have Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name as Rachel Green on Friends - a role many agree only she could have nailed. A Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy winner, the 53-year-old actress would go on to become a big box office draw with hit movies like The Good Girl, Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up and We're The Millers, just to name a few, before returning to dominate the Television world yet again with her impeccable Alex Levy act on The Morning Show. The way Jen is able to add a breath of freshness and relatability to all her complex characters is a visual delight to witness for fans.
On the other hand, we have the Oscar winner in Angelina Jolie, who swiftly took over Hollywood as a top star at such a young age. From Changeling and Girl, Interrupted - for which she won her Academy Award - to Maleficent and Eternals, the 47-year-old actress makes it her mission with every project to steal the show with her passionate performances. It's no surprise that Angie is bestowed with both massive box office numbers and numerous accolades in her impressive repertoire, as you can never take your eyes off of her on the big screen.
This begs the question Hollywood enthusiasts; Who is the better actress? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to share why you picked the particular gorgeous actress with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
