POLL TIME: Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie; Who is the ultimate Hollywood style queen? VOTE & COMMENT

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie... two Hollywood actresses that are very popular across the globe. Besides being gifted, talented performers in their own might, these gorgeous ladies are style icons in every sense of the term! From slaying it on the red carpet with classy, risqué gowns to their street style and even on-screen looks, we've always considered the duo a major fashion inspiration.

Let's take the stunning Jennifer Aniston for example! As Rachel Green on Friends, how many of us tried to recreate Jen's uber-stylish character's trademark attire as our own wardrobe? And, let's not forget the legendary "Rachel" hairstyle which had everyone running to their nearest hair salons! Furthermore, on the red carpet, too, the 53-year-old actress always knows to rock black and white attires like only she can. For Aniston, simplicity is key and she makes even mundane, monochromatic outfits look like couture.

On the other hand, the ethereal Angelina Jolie has also had her fair share of iconic fashion moments on the red carpet, making everyone stop and stare. Whether it be at award shows like the Oscars or movie premieres, the 47-year-old actress knows how to steal the spotlight wherever she is. For Angie, bold is always beautiful and you can never go wrong with black! The finesse with which the Eternals star carries off any outfit leaves even the most stylish envious.

This begs the question Hollywood enthusiasts; Who is the ultimate style queen? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to share why you picked the particular gorgeous actress with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

