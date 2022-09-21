POLL TIME: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall or Kylie: Who is your favourite Kardashian-Jenner sister?

Love 'em or hate 'em, you can't help yourself from "keeping up" with the fabulous lives of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters! From 2007, whether it be on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians, spilling piping hot tea with their family drama are the popular siblings; Kim Kardashian, 41, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 38, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 25.

Starting with the OG Kardashian aka Kim Kardashian! What brought the Kardashian-Jenner on the celebrity map was Kim K's popularity, which continues years later, whether it be for her happening personal life or exciting work projects. The boss lady vibes this hot mamma exudes make her a fan-favourite. The eldest of the lot, Kourtney Kardashian, with her straight-faced antics is a spirit animal for many. Her no-nonsense outlook on life is something we think is very cool. On the other hand, Khloé Kardashian is the witty princess we absolutely adore. Her exuberance when it comes to living her life to the fullest and funniest is something we all can learn from.