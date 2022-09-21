POLL TIME: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall or Kylie: Who is your favourite Kardashian-Jenner sister?
As we continue "keeping up" with the Kardashian-Jenners, we're curious to know who your favourite sister from the famed family is. Comment your personal picks below.
Love 'em or hate 'em, you can't help yourself from "keeping up" with the fabulous lives of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters! From 2007, whether it be on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians, spilling piping hot tea with their family drama are the popular siblings; Kim Kardashian, 41, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 38, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 25.
Starting with the OG Kardashian aka Kim Kardashian! What brought the Kardashian-Jenner on the celebrity map was Kim K's popularity, which continues years later, whether it be for her happening personal life or exciting work projects. The boss lady vibes this hot mamma exudes make her a fan-favourite. The eldest of the lot, Kourtney Kardashian, with her straight-faced antics is a spirit animal for many. Her no-nonsense outlook on life is something we think is very cool. On the other hand, Khloé Kardashian is the witty princess we absolutely adore. Her exuberance when it comes to living her life to the fullest and funniest is something we all can learn from.
Shifting gears, we have Kendall Jenner, who has made a name for herself as a supermodel, globe-trotting the world and giving us all sorts of goals. More private than the rest of the sisters, Kendall makes sure to draw a line when it comes to her personal life, which is very commendable, especially since most of her life has been in front of the cameras. Finally, we have the young billionaire in Kylie Jenner, who has proven that age is just a number. An agile businesswoman and a doting mother, Kylie has stamped her mark in her own might.
This begs the question; Which Kardashian-Jenner sister is your favourite? Share your personal picks alongside why you picked the particular sibling with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: Vintage Point: Kim Kardashian's 'biker-inspired' 1993 family portrait is nothing short of rockstar chic