POLL TIME: Prince Harry or Prince William, who is the most handsome Royal Prince?

Royalty, though inherited, is also an attitude that not everyone can exude. That is unless you're Prince Harry or Prince William! The royal siblings - who are married to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, respectively - have a significant fan following across the globe for their gentlemanly charms and good looks. So much so that millions consider them as their ideal type.

Let's take Prince Harry for example; the Duke of Sussex may have left his working royal title behind, but that doesn't mean the "Prince" in Harry will ever be eradicated. Whereas the rest of the royal family is more prim and proper in their personality, the 38-year-old royal family member has always been known to have the kindred spirit of his late mother Princess Diana. His cheeky nature is what made him a heartthrob, while his love and devotion to Meghan Markle and their amazing children - Archie, 3, Lilibet, 1 - made him oh-so-desirable.