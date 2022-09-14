POLL TIME: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler or Ross; Who is the funniest character on Friends? COMMENT

A majority would agree that if there's one show you can always go back to every now and then, yet, still feel like you're watching it for the first time, it's none other than F.R.I.E.N.D.S! The iconic sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons between 1994-2004, made household names out of its star cast - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courtney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

What set Friends apart from other sitcoms is how relatable its comedy was and is, so much so, that even the current generation continues to laugh out loud when watching the hilarious series. This was especially witnessed during Friends: The Reunion! What is also the show's USP is its hysterical six protagonists. On one hand, we have Rachel Green, who managed to make us chuckle at her naive antics; whether it be as Daddy's Princess or the ultimate independent woman. On the other hand, we have Monica Geller, whose intense OCD led to some truly rib-tickling moments. How can we forget Phoebe Buffay, whose weird personality had us in splits, guaranteed!?