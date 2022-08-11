POLL TIME: Thor: Ragnarok or Thor: Love and Thunder; Which is your favourite Chris Hemsworth 'Thor' movie?

In a role that was tailor-made for him and catapulted him to superstardom, Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor easily makes him one of our all-time favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. So much so that Thor is the only MCU superhero to be bestowed with four solo instalments. It all started in 2011 with Thor, the Kenneth Branagh directorial which introduced us to the God of Thunder, from a narcissistic God to someone worthy of holding Mjolnir.

Two years later, we saw the memorable team-up of Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Thor: The Dark World, directed by Alan Taylor. While both these movies felt a bit underwhelming to Thor's Godly potential, it was Taika Waititi's spin on the Norse God in Thor: Ragnarok that truly changed the game for Thor. Besides upping his witty personality, Thor was seen as a truly formidable threat to even Thanos. This year, we saw Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reunite and treat us with Thor: Love and Thunder, which sees Thor return as the God of Thunder in another adventure.

What is common between all Thor films is Chris Hemsworth's likeability attached to the beloved character, where he makes the MCU superhero his own and embodies what it really is to be The Mighty Thor. The Greek God looks and sculpted abs are just an added bonus! The good news is Thor: Love and Thunder revealed in its ending slate that Chris Hemsworth will be returning as Thor in the MCU...

This begs the question MCU fans - on the occasion of Chris Hemsworth's 39th birthday today, i.e. August 11 - Which Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor movie is your favourite of all time? Vote in our poll below and also let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular Thor instalment alongside your lovely wishes and messages for the birthday boy in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

