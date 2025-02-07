POLL: VOTE for Your Favorite Galentine’s Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix, From Derry Girls to Wine Country

Netflix provides the perfect watchlist to stream the top Galentine’s movies and shows during the weekend. While the season of love is almost here, spending time with friends by binge-watching films & TV shows and showing them affection too can account for the dreamy week.

From Derry Girls to Wine Country and Crossroads, the streaming platform provides multiple options to choose from. Scroll down to read the complete list of films and series that could be added to the Galentine’s plans.

Derry Girls

A group of girls embark on an adventure called life after stepping into the Catholic girl’s school amid a national conflict hitting Northern Ireland. Much before Nicola Coughlan portrayed the role of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3, the actress played Clare Devlin in the sitcom.

The show could act as the perfect watch for the week, with only three seasons on the board.

Someone Great

The 2019 rom-com is the one to add to your watchlist for the perfect Galentine’s week. Someone Great is a story of two best friends about loss, love, growth, and an unbreakable bond between the two lead characters, played by Gina Rodriguez and DeWanda Wise.

The movie is directed by Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson and is known to set the mood for the weekend.

Crossroads

For lovers of romance and comedy, Crossroads brings in the best of genres. The 2002 movie is about three childhood friends setting out on an impromptu trip. Everything is fine until they meet a guy on the way.

The film stars Britney Spears, Taryn Manning, and Zoe Saldana in the lead. The movie is hailed by Paramount Pictures and is available to stream on Netflix.

Grace & Frankie

A love-hate relationship between two friends? Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have created magic on the screens, with the characters evolving from being enemies to friends. Netflix brought back the 9-to-5 cast on screen in a simple yet hilarious show.

The official synopsis of the sitcom reads, “For as long as they can recall, Grace and Frankie have been rivals. Their one-upmanship comes crashing to a halt, however, when they learn that their husbands have fallen in love with each other and want to get married.”

Wine Country

A movie about girls taking a trip is all that one needs to watch to set the Galentine mood right. Wine Country is a 2019 film where a group of ladies head out to Napa Valley until the challenges ruin a perfectly planned getaway.

The cast of the film includes Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Maya Rudolph in the lead, amongst many others.

Dead to Me

When tragedy creates bonds, it makes up for a perfect story. The 2019 drama series Dead to Me brings two lonely women together to share their pains and grievances with each other.

The cast of the show includes the popular Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini to add to the excitement and interest of the series. All three seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

Sex Life of College Girls

The show Sex Life of College Girls is about a group of young women entering the sexual era and navigating their lives through different experiences. The series comprises three seasons and stars Renee Rap, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Mia Rodgers.

The show is sure to make the audience laugh, cry, and take on a rollercoaster of emotions, making it the perfect watch for the Galentine’s week.

