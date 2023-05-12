Poor Things Teaser: Emma Stone is a ‘resurrected’ woman with a child-like brain in Mark Ruffalo co-starrer

The official teaser of Poor Things, the much-anticipated film that features a stellar star cast including Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, is finally out. The movie, which is helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is based on the 1992-released famous novel of the same name, which is penned by Alasdair Gray. Poor Things, which is set in the Victorian Era, seems almost like a spin-off of Frankenstein, features Emma Stone as a 'resurrected' woman who gets a new brain.

Poor Things teaser promises a fascinating cinematic experience

The highly promising official teaser of Poor Things hints that the much-awaited project revolves around a 'resurrected' woman who gets a brain transplantation, in the backdrop of the Victorian Era. Emma Stone is playing the role of Belle Baxter, a dead woman who is brought back to life after a brilliant scientist named Dr. Godwin Baxter replaces her brain with that of her unborn child. Willem Dafoe is appearing in the role of the scientist who successfully manages to bring back Belle Baxter to life. However, with a 'child' brain, she finds it difficult to adjust to her new life, even though she finds being alive fascinating.

When it comes to the Poor Things teaser, it is the excellent production design and immersive background score, that makes it a unique experience. The teaser also hints that Emma Stone is set to win hearts with her brilliant performance in this extremely challenging role. The rest of the star cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and others also make a mark in the teaser with their brief appearances.

About Poor Things

The Yorgos Lanthimos directorial features Mark Ruffalo in the role of a lawyer named Duncan Wedderburn, while Jerrod Carmichael plays the role of Harry Astley. Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba, and Wayne Brett appear in the supporting roles in the film. Poor Things is slated to hit the theatres on September 8. 2023.

