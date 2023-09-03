Poor Things: When will Emma Stone starrer release? Date, plot, cast, and everything you need to know

In 2023, several notable directors like Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, and Greta Gerwig are treating us to exciting new films. Among them is Yorgos Lanthimos, a Greek filmmaker known for his provocative work. His latest creation, Poor Things starring Emma Stone, is a gothic science fiction romance that will take the audience on an unusual journey. Read the latest update on the movie now.

About Poor Things: Release date, and cast

Poor Things is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel, which received accolades like the Costa Book Award and Guardian Fiction Prize. The story revolves around Bella Baxter, a woman with a perplexing identity and memories, caught up in a tale of gothic romance reminiscent of the Victorian era, with ties to Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Emma Stone reunites with Lanthimos after The Favourite, taking on the lead role of Bella in this twisted period piece.

Originally scheduled for release on September 8, 2023, Poor Things faced a delay of three months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes, is now set to hit theaters on December 8, 2023. The film will have its world premiere at the 80th Venice Festival from August 30 to September 9.

Emma Stone, fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance in The Favourite, collaborates with director Yorgos Lanthimos once again. In Poor Things, she plays Bella Baxter, a woman who undergoes a brain-swapping surgery. The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Willem Dafoe as the eccentric scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, Mark Ruffalo as the lawyer Duncan Wedderburn, Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington, and more.

The film explores themes of identity, social inequalities, feminism, human relationships, and memory, all with a darkly humorous touch. It blends historical events and various genres to offer a unique cinematic experience. Poor Things is set to take audiences on an other-worldly adventure as Bella searches for answers and liberation in a society filled with prejudices.

Poor Things plot

This fantastical tale from filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, produced by Emma Stone, follows Bella Baxter's incredible evolution. Revived by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, the film introduces Bella shortly after her brain exchange surgery. At this stage, she remains under the close supervision of Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe), who has also bestowed upon her his own surname, and his mild-mannered assistant McCandles (Ramy Youssef).

As Bella becomes increasingly self-reliant and intellectually astute, the men who were initially drawn to her free-spirited nature grow increasingly desperate in their attempts to exert control over her life.

The Synopsis reads: “From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

Watch the trailer of Poor Things here:

