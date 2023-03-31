'Pop those champagne corks': Netizens celebrate as Donald Trump gets indicted by NY jury over business fraud

Donald Trump is now the first former US president to face criminal charges after a New York jury voted to indict him over hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payments that were made public on March 30, were made in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. As per the Manhattan grand jury's decision, the 76-year-old politician is facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Ever since this news has been out, the Internet is buzzing with commentary, tweets, posts, and opinions about Trump and his indictment. Continue reading to know what has been said about the controversial former President, his felony charges as well as his indictment.

Reactions to Donald Trump's indictment

The majority of the people have been celebrating ever since the news has been out and they have made their happiness pretty evident. Political blogger Jeff Tiedrich tweeted, "HOLY F*CKING SHIT, DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN INDICTED BY THE MANHATTAN DA pop those champagne corks, buckos." Music producer Steven Cravis said, "It's about f-ing time!' thought 90% of people in the world." Podcaster Jon Levett wrote, "TRUMP INDICTED, GWYNETH INNOCENT GOD BLESS THIS COUNTRY."

Actress Alyssa Milano said, "The MAGA Republicans in office lied for him and want to undermine and overturn our entire legal system to keep covering up for him. It's past time for every Republican in office to declare they are with the American people in demanding Trump & his co-conspirators stand trial." Star Trek star George Takei tweeted, "Happy indictment day, to those who celebrate."

Actor John Cusak posted, "TRUMP INDICTED! Manhattan - with the Wiesel flip! A beautiful day - a day I thought I’d never see - trump has done the impossible; the entire system set up to make a president above the law - without admitting it. Only a pathological criminal idiot of such overwhelming proportions - could change that - congrats to trump - for piercing the imperial presidency - with cretinism beyond what structure could bear." Filmmaker Rob Reiner said, "Trump Indicted! First among many!"

Author Stephen King tweeted, "Wise up, Republicans. Don't believe the lies. This isn't political. Donald Trump did this to himself. He betrayed your trust." The Daily Show joked, "Hard to believe that Donald Trump having s*x resulted in something worse for him than Don Jr." The official account further wrote sarcastically, "Congrats to Donald Trump on finally winning a majority of votes!"