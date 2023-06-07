Pope Francis health update: Bishop of Rome to undergo second abdominal surgery in two years; Details here

Pope Francis, the Bishop of Rome will remain at Gemelli hospital in Rome for several days as he will be undergoing abdominal surgery. On Wednesday, Vatican officials shared a new update on the 86-year-old’s fragile health which includes the surgery that will require him to go under general anesthesia. However, this is the second time Pope Francis is going to have abdominal surgery in two years.

Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

In a statement, Vatican officials announced that Pope was undergoing a “laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis” to treat a “recurrent, painful and worsening” constriction of the intestine.

For the unversed, a laparotomy is an open abdominal surgery that can help a surgeon both diagnose and treat problems. However, the statement said, “The stay at [Rome’s Gemelli hospital] will last several days to allow for the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery.”

On Tuesday, Pope Francis went to the hospital for medical tests but it revealed no information at that time. Earlier on Wednesday, the Bishop of Rome appeared at his audience in Saint Peter’s Square to greet the faithful. According to Vatican officials, the Pope also had two meetings on Wednesday morning before his admission to the hospital.

Pope Francis’ second time abdominal surgery

Two years ago, Pope Francis had a 33cm colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine. According to medical sources, the recent intervention is likely related to the surgery the Bishop of Rome experienced in 2021, to remove half of his colon. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, added Pope Francis was expected to make a “full functional recovery.”

The Pope had part of his lung removed after contracting pneumonia as a young man, in addition to his colon surgery two years ago. Recently, in 2019, he underwent eye surgery at Pius XI's Clinic in Rome to treat cataracts. He also struggled with chronic sciatica pain.

Meanwhile in March this year, the Bishop of Rome was hospitalized at the Gemelli hospital with bronchitis. The Vatican announced that he had gone in for scheduled tests but later revealed he was rushed to the hospital due to chest pain and there, his bronchitis was diagnosed. He was put on intravenous antibiotics and released on 1 April, joking that he was ‘still alive.’

