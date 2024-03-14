Popstar Sensation Dua Lipa Announces New Album Radical Optimism; Fans Say 'Queen is Back'

Dua Lipa, a global sensation in the music industry, has garnered widespread acclaim for her captivating vocals and pop hits. With multiple Grammy Awards under her belt, including Best New Artist, Lipa has solidified her status as a powerhouse performer. Her sophomore album Future Nostalgia received critical acclaim and spawned chart-topping singles. Now, as anticipation builds for her third studio album, titled Radical Optimism, Lipa continues to push boundaries with her bold creativity and infectious energy. The album, set to release on May 3, promises to be another milestone in her already illustrious career.

Dua Lipa announces new album

Fans' radical optimism has been rewarded as the much-awaited announcement of Dua Lipa's third studio album, Radical Optimism, finally emerged. The 28-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13 to unveil the project, which is set to release on May 3 with 11-tracks, marking her first full-length album since 2020's Future Nostalgia.

In the album cover, Lipa is depicted floating in the ocean with a shark fin in close proximity. Despite the potentially alarming imagery, the photograph exudes tranquility against the backdrop of a serene, hazy sunset or sunrise, possibly reflecting the ethos encapsulated in the album's title.

In a statement, Lipa said, “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions."

Lipa's Radical Optimism has already seen the release of two singles. Houdini, which debuted in November 2023, showcased electro-psychedelic elements and achieved a notable position, reaching No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following this, the disco-pop track Training Season was released last month, attaining a respectable No. 27 on the same chart.

Fans wait eagerly for Dua Lipa’s new album

Fans are bursting with anticipation and can hardly contain their excitement over Dua's announcement of Radical Optimism.

One Instagram user wrote, “Finally you slay girl 🔥,” and another said, “ITS HAPPENING.”

One more of Lipa’s fan expressed their joy adding, “Queen of making us wait,” and another said, “Trembling.”

A fan added, “Omg I can't waitt this is gonna be such a banger of an album🤭🤭,” and another praised Lipa adding, “OMFG!!!!! QUEEN IS BACKKKKK🔥🔥🔥.”

Many other fans shared their excitement as one wrote, “QUEEN OF POP IS COMING TO SAVE US,” and another said, “ALBUM OF THE YEAR.”

Lipa recently showcased both of these singles during her performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards held last month. Additionally, her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, Dance the Night, earned nominations in the categories of Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

