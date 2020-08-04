  • facebook
Portia De Rossi breaks her silence on toxic work culture claims at The Ellen DeGeneres Show: I Stand by her

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia De Rossi is breaking her silence and coming forward to support her wife amidst claims of mistreatment at Ellen’s talk show. Portia took to Instagram to share a post with her supportive message, see it below.
These past few weeks, Ellen DeGeneres has been surrounded by several wild rumours related to her show after claims were made by former employees that Ellen is contributing to toxic work culture. While many celebrities have come forward in support of Ellen, many have also slammed the host. Now, her wife Portia de Rossi is making her very first statement about all the allegations from various former and current staffers. “To all our fans….we see you,” the 47-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram alongside a graphic that read “I Stand by Ellen.” Portia’s message also included, “Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen.”

 

Ellen recently addressed these allegations herself in a message to her staff via The Hollywood Reporter. Ellen started off by sharing how she envisioned in her first meeting with the staff that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be "a place of happiness" where everyone would be treated with respect. "Obviously, something changed," DeGeneres noted and shared her disappointment as she continued, "And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

 

"I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly, some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," the 62-year-old talk show host added.

 

"I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that anyone of you felt that way is awful to me," Ellen stated.

 

Credits : Just Jared, BuzzFeed, Getty Images

