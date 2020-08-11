Portia De Rossi shares update on how Ellen DeGeneres is doing amidst the controversy surrounding her talk show

Portia De Rossi gave a two-word update to a photographer when asked how Ellen DeGeneres is doing amidst toxic work culture claims surrounding her talk show. Scroll down to see what Portia responded with.

Actress Portia de Rossi has just spoken about how her wife Ellen DeGeneres is doing amidst all the backlash surrounding her workplace toxicity controversy. While on a walk, a photographer asked Portia how Ellen was doing and she said (via Page Six) she’s “doing great.” Portia was also asked if Ellen would be continuing her talk show and Portia responded, “Yes, she is.” This is not the first statement Portia has made about Ellen since all the controversy began. Portia recently broke her silence on her wife’s situation.

“To all our fans….we see you,” the 47-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram alongside a graphic that read “I Stand by Ellen.” Portia’s message also included, “Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen."

Ellen recently addressed these allegations herself in a message to her staff via The Hollywood Reporter. Ellen started off by sharing how she envisioned in her first meeting with the staff that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be "a place of happiness" where everyone would be treated with respect. "Obviously, something changed," DeGeneres noted and shared her disappointment as she continued, "And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

"I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly, some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," the 62-year-old talk show host added.

"I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that anyone of you felt that way is awful to me," Ellen stated.

ALSO READ: Portia De Rossi breaks her silence on toxic work culture claims at The Ellen DeGeneres Show: I Stand by her

Share your comment ×