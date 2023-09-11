Portuguese actress Alba Baptista ties knot with Captain America’s Chris Evans: Discover all about her

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans, the Knives Out star, confirmed their relationship in January 2023 and have reportedly tied the knot on 9 September 2023 in a secret wedding ceremony at their private Cape Cod estate, in Massachusetts, Boston. The wedding was kept highly confidential, and all attendees were required to sign non-disclosure agreements and surrender their mobile phones. Among the notable guests present in Boston for the wedding were Chris Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, as well as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

While Chris Evans is a well-known actor, not everyone is familiar with Alba Baptista. Here are some key details about Chris Evans' new bride.

Acting Career

Alba Baptista began her acting journey at the age of 16 in Simão Cayatte's short film Miami, earning her the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné. She has appeared in various Portuguese films and TV shows, including Warrior Nun, a Netflix series where she played the lead role of Ava Silva, a quadriplegic orphan with supernatural powers.

Relationship Timeline

Although dating rumors between Chris and Alba started in early 2022, they didn't confirm their romance until January 2023 when Chris shared an Instagram video of them playfully trying to jump-scare each other. According to sources, their relationship was already considered serious, and they were deeply in love.

Multilingual Talents

Alba Baptista's linguistic talents extend beyond her native Portuguese. She is also fluent in Spanish, French, English, and German. Her ability to speak five languages is undoubtedly advantageous for her international acting career.

Modeling Career

Alba has also done modeling and made her debut in Vogue Portugal in 2019. She has appeared on the covers of publications like GQ and ACTIVA, showcasing her versatility in both acting and modeling.

Handling Fame

With over 700,000 Instagram followers, Alba understands the challenges of fame. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, she emphasized “I think it’s just to just be grounded about what it means to have attention. You know, everything is such a moment and this is a moment and it will pass, which is fine, so I am enjoying what I can and taking the positive things in and leaving the negative things out.”

