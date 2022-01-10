Pose star MJ Rodriguez becomes first transgender Golden Globe winner, pens heartfelt message

Mj Rodriguez has just become the first openly transgender woman to win a Golden Globe! On Sunday night, the 31-year-old actress won the award for best actress in a TV drama for her major role as Blanca Evangelista in FX's Pose, which finished its third and final season in June 2021.

However, the Golden Globes were not aired this year so Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate her historic triumph. "OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals," the New Jersey native wrote on Instagram. "They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes"

Check out her post here:

She concluded: "To the nominees we are Queens. I'm so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal." Interestingly, as per Daily Mail, the triumph also represented the series' first Golden Globe award in its three-season run, since the show, produced by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, and Ryan Murphy, premiered in 2018 and concluded last year. However, Rodriguez also made history as the first transgender artist to be nominated for a leading actress Emmy last year, but The Crown's Olivia Colman won the prize.

While "Pose" has been lauded for having the largest transgender ensemble in a scripted series, the show's stars have been vocal about their lack of award recognition, as per Daily Mail.