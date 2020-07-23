Post How You Like That, BLACKPINK tease new single with eccentric poster; To collaborate with a mystery artist

  1. Home
After the massive success of their epic pre-release single How You Like That, BLACKPINK has announced a new single to be dropped in August. What's intriguing is that the untitled track is in collaboration with a mystery artist.
July 23, 2020
2020 has been kind to BLINKS who were eagerly waiting for their idols to make a comeback and BLACKPINK majorly delivered, as per usual! With their epic pre-release single How You Like That, which dropped in June, the Korean girl group showed us why they're the queens of the music industry. Moreover, How You Like That charted at No. 33 on Billboard Hot 100, making it their fifth entry. The pre-release track was just the appetizer of a three-part comeback which culminates with their album release in September.

Until then, we have the 2nd step to look forward to as BLACKPINK just dropped some major news, which is a brand new single announcement. Taking to Twitter, an eccentric teaser poster was shared featuring the four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. While Jisoo was seen posing with a sunflower, Jennie pouted with a half-eaten pomegranate in her hand. Lisa looked cute as a button holding a cherry while Rosé's gorgeous looks was enough sans any prop. However, what left BLINKS majorly intrigued was the fact that BLACKPINK's untitled single is in collaboration with a mystery artist.

Check out the delectable teaser poster for BLACKPINK's new single below:

BLINKS have already begun the guessing game and many are convinced it's Ariana Grande who will be collaborating with BLACKPINK. And, if the rumours turn out to be true then we can expect a major bop from the powerful women!

"The second plan is to release the second single in a special format in either July or August," BLACKPINK's management YG Entertainment had earlier teased about the upcoming single which drops in August.

