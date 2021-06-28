Post LA move, Prince Harry made informal visits to air base near Las Vegas to catch up with old military pals?

According to a recent source report, Prince Harry has kept in touch with his ex-comrades and secretly visited them at a US Top Gun air force base near Las Vegas.

According to The Sun, with The Queen stripping Prince Harry off of his military titles after he and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals and shifted their home base permanently to Los Angeles, a distraught Duke of Sussex has been secretly visiting his ex-comrades, from when he was an Apache pilot, at a US Top Gun air force base. According to sources, two of Harry's former colleagues and friends are now on a posting at Nellis Air Force Base, which is near Las Vegas and where Tom Cruise-style 'Top Guns' are trained.

"Harry has kept in touch with them so when they knew he was moving to the States they invited him to come and see them. He's made informal visits to the air base where they are and they’ve been out for drinks in their 'down time,'" a source revealed. It was back in 2011 when Harry completed helicopter gunship training at a US military base in California after which he carried out a live-fire exercise in Arizona. It's believed that this training stint is where he met the American pals, who he now visits.

"Harry has just been himself with them, larking around and enjoying a joke or two, like they used to," the source added. Harry is said to be "very down to earth with his military pals" while "it's been good for Harry" because "it makes him feel like he's at home when he's with them." Interestingly, Harry ended his 10-year military career back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Harry is currently in the UK as he's all set to reunite with his brother Prince William for the statue unveiling, which is in honour of the siblings' late mother Princess Diana. The emotional event takes place on July 1, which would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday, and marks Harry and William's first reunion since attending their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April.

Meghan Markle and their two kids: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4, have stayed back in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion in LA.

