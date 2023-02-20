Post Malone and 21 Savage Team gives stellar performance at NBA All-Star Game Opening, Here are details

The 2023 NBA All Star Game featured Tems, Rema, and Burna Boy in the halftime show performance. Here are more details about Post Malone's performance in the NBA all starrer game.

Post Malone and 21 Savage delivered a stellar performance of their single Rock Star after JAY-Z’s opening video at the NBA All-Star Game Opening 2023. The single track Rock Star was a part of the whole medley which consisted of the other Post Malone singles.

Post Malone gives stellar performance at NBA All-Star Game Opening

Post Malone performed a complete medley in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Opening which included Rock Star and Wow. This game opening was held in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday night. In the latter part of his medley, Post Malone also brought out 21 Savage. The NBA All-Star Game officially commenced on February 19 and will be held between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivin Arena. The program was broadcasted on television on TBS Networks and TNT.

A few days prior to the NBA All-Star Game Opening, the annual celebrity match was also hosted which featured Janelle Monae. After this game Janelle joked about getting cut from the team as a kid which was traumatic and now she is the one who is laughing. Fans reacted hilariously to this Janelle Monae on Twitter along with praising her performance.

About Post Malone

Post Malone released his fourth studio LP last year, Twelve Carat Toothache which also included contributions from artists like Gunna, Roddy Ricch, the Weeknd, Robin Pecknold, Doja Cat, and more. According to the reports, Malone was also briefly hospitalized in September while he was on tour after injuring himself on the stage but he quickly returned to performing after he recovered.

Post Malone’s last year single Sunflower which featured Swae Lee became the highest certified single in the RIAA history by surpassing LilNasX song Old Town Road.