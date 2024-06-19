Post Malone Announces New Album F-1 Trillion; Everything We Know So Far

Are you a Post Malone fan waiting to groove to his new track? Well, we have some good news for you! The rapper is all set to release his upcoming album, F-1 Trillion, on Aug. 16, revealing the news via a billboard in Nashville on Tuesday (June 18).

This will be his sixth album, following Austin. Post Malone is presently riding high atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his Morgan Wallen collaboration I Had Some Help, which is still in its fifth week on the top of the chart. Aside from this, the rapper has featured a hit track called Fortnight with pop icon Taylor Swift from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

More about the upcoming album

While Malone has not revealed the tracklist for the album yet, it is presumably a country-leaning album, as he has been making deep inroads into the country music genre of late, including teaming with Blake Shelton for the song Pour Me a Drink.

Moreover, Blake Shelton performed the song Never Love You Again, presumably from the upcoming album. He also performed at the country music festival Stagecoach.

The announcement of the new album release comes the day after Post Malone’s Monday night (June 17) performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, where he was joined by Lainey Wilson, Ernest, and multi-hit musician Ashley Gorley for an industry-only writers’ round at the famed musicians' forum.

More about Post Malone's success

Austin Richard Post, also known as Post Malone rose to success in 2015 with the song White Iverson, which reached No. 15 on the Hot 100. He earned his first Hot 100 chart-topper with Rockstar featuring 21 Savage, which dominated the chart for eight weeks.

Furthermore, his husky voice, stage presence, and charisma won several fans globally and cemented his position as one of the top musicians and rappers today. Malone has gained distinction and acclaim for blending various genres, including hip-hop, pop, R&B, and trap. His stage name was derived from inputting his birth name into a rap name generator.

Meanwhile, in May 2022, Post-Malone announced that his girlfriend Jamie was pregnant with their first child and they welcomed a baby girl in June 2022.

