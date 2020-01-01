Post Malone celebrates New Year with another massive face tattoo; Check Out

Post Malone celebrated New Year with another massive face tattoo. Read on for details.

Post Malone has added another face ink to his already elaborate body art collection. The American singer, well known for the always tired tattoos under his eyes, added another tattoo to his face. The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, took to Instagram on December 31 and showed off his massive brand new facial tattoo in a close-up selfie. The tattoo features an image of a medieval gauntlet holding a flail to the side of his face.

The picture of the Sunflower singer’s latest tattoo was posted by his tattoo artist. Sharing his work with the world, the tattoo artist wrote in the caption, “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all.” The rapper also shared the photo, giving the fans a glimpse of his latest ink, and wrote, “Have a good a-- new year.” Earlier the same day, Amanda Bynes also share a close up of her face featuring what appears to be a heart-shaped tattoo on the left side of her. Bynes did not explain the picture any further and just posted an alien emoji in the caption.

In Addition to Malone and Bynes, various other celebrities concluded the year by adding a new tattoo to their bodies. Earlier this month, Demi Lovato also got inked and added an angel on her upper back. On Christmas Eve, celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi shared Lovato’s latest ink, an angel, who is being held up by three birds as her own wings fade away, on his Instagram Feed. In the caption, the artist titled the piece “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII.” Capozzi also posted a picture where he can be seen creating the tattoo.

