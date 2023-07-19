Post Malone delivers surprise performance at Time Square's newly built TSX Stage; calls it 'coolest venue'

Post Malone , the Grammy nominated singer gave the performance of his lifetime at the newly built TSX stage in the middle of Times Square. New York’s iconic venue has played host to some of the biggest singers the industry has to offer. Malone gave the perfect first performance that the newly inaugurated stage deserved.

Post Malone performs at the new TSX Stage in Times Square

The inauguration performance by Post Malone at the TSX Stage was sponsored by Raising Cane and Harley Davidson. Nestled between the crowded streets of Midtown, the Grammy-nominated artist put up an entertaining performance for the audience he had gathered.

Amidst a significant police presence and a captivating countdown ticker adorning a building, Times Square buzzed with anticipation as pedestrians crowded the area. While some passersby remained unfazed, perceiving it as another typical busy day in the city, others were captivated, curious about the events unfolding.

The performance reportedly started around 5:30 PM, when Malone strolled onto the stage. His performance kicked off with his latest single, Overdrive, captivating the audience with the electrifying sounds of his guitar, even causing traffic to halt as people stopped to witness his rock-filled performance.

The singer on stage told New Yorkers, "I’m so happy the rain cleared up so we can hang out, ladies and gentlemen. I just wanted to say to everybody who came to hang out I’m so grateful and so very honored to be kicking this off. This is the coolest venue in the f--king universe. I’m super nervous and super happy you guys came out."

Post Malone reveals songs from his new album

Post admitted to the crowd gathered that he was ‘super terrified’ because he was the first artist to perform. He said, "I’m the first guy to do this, and I was super terrified because I know everyone has a busy day and a busy schedule."

Malone revealed his new album will be coming out this month and mentioned he is “super excited to play you something off the new record that hasn’t been released yet.” He added, “Hopefully, I don’t f--k it up."

The singer sang his brand new song Enough is Enough from his 4th album titled Austin, which will be coming out on July 28. The Circle single sang the lyrics to his new song, "Long nights in the city scene/ They said I, won’t pick fights that I won’t ever win/ I got a bad b--h that would bring her friends/ But when I’m with you, it feels like I’m living again."

Meanwhile, Malone will be going on his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour in 2023. He'll be traveling across over 20 cities across North America, starting in July.

