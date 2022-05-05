Post Malone expecting his first child with long-time girlfriend: I’m the happiest I’ve ever been

Post Malone recently announced that he is expecting his first child with his long-time girlfriend. Fans of the rapper are extremely happy and are eagerly waiting to see their favourite rapper in his dad mode-finesse. On Tuesday, Post confirmed the good news in a chat with TMZ, as per Us Weekly. The famous rapper has yet to reveal the name of his partner.

During his chat, Post revealed that he was looking forward to this new change in his life as he expressed his elation, "I’m excited for this next chapter in my life," as he added, "I’m the happiest I’ve ever been." The Circles rapper disclosed that he has decided to reevaluate his life as he continued to share that he feels that it is "time to take care of my body and my family and friends," while he prepares himself to be a father now.

Meanwhile, Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, mentioned that going forward he would like to "spread as much love as we can every day."

As for more happy news, fans of the rapper are also celebrating Post's upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache which is scheduled to launch next month. The wait has been long for his admirers as he last released his music in 2019 with his record-making album Hollywood's Bleeding. Besides music, Post has also been expanding his resume as in 2020 he added "sommelier" to the mix. The rapper launched a French rosé called Maison No. 9 which got sold out in 2 days.

