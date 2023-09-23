Post Malone faces charges of physical assault from ex-girlfriend as legal battle esclates

Post Malone's tumultuous breakup with former girlfriend Ashlen Diaz has reached a new level of complexity as he finds himself at the center of disturbing accusations. Radar Online has obtained court documents revealing that Martorell Law has not only filed a lawsuit against the singer but also against Diaz, whom they initially represented in legal negotiations.

A legal twist

Following their separation in 2018, Diaz sought financial compensation for her three-year relationship with Post Malone, despite their unmarried status. She promised her legal team a portion of any settlement she received. However, according to Martorell's lawsuit filed last year, Post Malone allegedly pressured Diaz into an out-of-court settlement that excluded the law firm.

ALSO READ: Is Post Malone suffering from short-term memory after psychedelic use? Singer spills the beans

Claims of abuse and manipulation

In response to this legal maneuver, Martorell now asserts that they possess substantial evidence, including images and text messages, demonstrating Post Malone's significant influence over Diaz's life. Their aim is to illustrate that Diaz was manipulated into sidelining her legal representation and striking a separate agreement with the singer.

Martorell Law has pursued a motion for damages, which Post Malone vehemently opposes, labeling it as "frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation." The heart of the matter lies in allegations of emotional and physical abuse directed at Diaz, with Martorell contending that Post Malone used coercion and pressure to deprive her of competent legal counsel.

As the legal battle intensifies, the accusations raise serious questions about the dynamics of the relationship between Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz, placing a spotlight on the broader issue of power imbalances in such situations.

ALSO READ: Post Malone delivers surprise performance at Time Square's newly built TSX Stage; calls it 'coolest venue'