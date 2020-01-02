Post Malone falls off stage while performing on New Year's eve at New York's Times Square

While Post Malone took the new year's revelers by storm, the rapper was snapped on camera taking a tumble and falling into the audience.

New Yorkers and tourists from around the world had a ball this New Year's Eve in Times Square as the world famous Korean pop bans BTS, Post Malone and Alanis Morisette performed to thousands who came to witness the magic as well as the ball drop. Headlining the evening was 24-year-old rapper Post Malone, who enthralled the crowds at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. And while Malone took the crowd by storm, he was snapped on camera taking a tumble and falling into the audience.

However, the fall did not seem to affect Malone's mood, as he was seen smiling while being helped back up onto the stage. Post Malone continued to perform without a glitch and the crowds cheered them on. The 'Circles' singer was dressed in a head-to-toe pink metallic suit and made sure the fall did not affect his performance at all. Apart from the fall, Post Malone also made news for a group hug that involved BTS.

The BTS Army was over the moon when the Bangtan Boys included Post Malone in a group hug when the clock struck 12. Fans couldn't help but share the footage on social media making it go viral. One fan explained, "BTS WERE HAVING A GROUP HUG AND SAW POST MALONE BY HIMSELF SO THEY PULLED HIM IN GOODBYE." As for BTS' performance, the K-pop group owned Times Square with their epic performance.

Check out Post Malone's fall and tweets by BTS Army's tweets below:

BTS WERE HAVING A GROUP HUG AND SAW POST MALONE BY HIMSELF SO THEY PULLED HIM IN GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/WFEJ4BsEGT — e. (@solovmn) January 1, 2020

