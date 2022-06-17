Post Malone reveals his fiance's 'guidance' helped him through rough battle against alcohol

Post Malone is far better now. In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the rapper opened up about his battle with alcoholism and shared how his current fiance helped him out of the problem. Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, disclosed his deepest and darkest moments while he was struggling with his alcohol addiction after tackling global fame.

The Circles hitmaker shared, "I am responsible now," while looking back at his life. He also added, "It was to a really rough point, and I couldn’t get up off the floor for weeks." Malone recalled his time with his brother Jordan who previously served as a marine and sang a melodious acoustic version of Pearl Jam’s 1994 hit Better Man. The singer went on and talked about his issues with booze and the kind of drinks he doubled down on, "It was vodka, and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren’t f**ing there," as per Page Six.

Malone then shared how his future wife who has yet to be publically identified saved his life, "I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again." He added, "It’s the guidance out of the dark into the light … She saved my f**ing life — it’s pretty epic."

Surprisingly, Malone also opened up about taking help from Justin Bieber. He noted, "There was a time to where I had so much guidance and Justin [Bieber] was guiding me … [but] at the end of the day I have to do what I want to do, and that’s what I’m going to do."

ALSO READ Post Malone talks about becoming a father; Says 'kindness' is the most important trait in a dad