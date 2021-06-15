Post Malone splurges a whopping 1.6 million dollars on a brand new set of diamond studded teeth

Post Malone has completely transformed his smile and burned a hole in pocket (or probably not) with some help from “The Father of Diamond Dentistry".

Post Malone is smiling wide and how! The rapper is making headlines not for his music, but his brand new set of teeth. Turns out, Post Malone recently splurged a whopping 1.6 million dollars on his brand new set of teeth. Hold up! They aren't just the regular set of teeth that you probably go to the dentist for. But, Malone has added two sparkly diamonds dishing out a diamond-fang look.

According to a report in Page Six, Malone has completely transformed his smile and burned a hole in pocket (or probably not) with some help from “The Father of Diamond Dentistry" -- Dr. Thomas Connelly. Turns out, Dr Connelly teamed up with cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, a team of gem cutters at Bichachi Diamonds and the bling experts at Angel City Jewelers to give Post Malone his new smile.

Dr Connelly took to Instagram to share the rapper's latest look. He captioned Post Malone's photo, "Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend !!. With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!"

He added, "A collaborative between Dr. Connelly, @_naoki_hayashi_ , along with Isaac Bokhoor and his team of Diamond Cutters @bichachi_diamonds_la and Setters @angelcityjewelers , Post Malone's epic ICE smile has set a new precedent in the music world of who has the most "Drip", he captioned the photo.

Now, that's a million dollar reason to smile!

