Post Malone talks about becoming a father; Says 'kindness' is the most important trait in a dad

On Thursday, Post Malone dropped by at the latest episode of The Tonight Show and opened up about becoming a father for the first time. Early May, news broke that the rapper was expecting a child with his long-term girlfriend. Though the identity of his ladylove is still under wraps, Post is already sharing his excitement about the new addition to the family.

During the interview, when the talk show host Jimmy Fallon asked the rapper about his preparations for the baby, Malone mentioned, via ET Canada, "People ask me like, ‘Oh, what do you want to be as a dad?'" he went on to point out "Just kindness is the most important thing for me." In a previous statement, Malone whose real name is Austin Richard Post shared, "I’m excited for this next chapter in my life." He added, "I’m the happiest I’ve ever been," as he noted that in the near future he wanted to reevaluate his life, "time to take care of my body and my family and friends."

Meanwhile, the rapper also talked about his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Malone revealed, "For the longest time, I lost my passion for making music. I lost that drive." He went on and shared how he got through his slump, "But then there was this one moment that snapped—because it’s been three years just about—and one moment that snapped and said, ‘You know what? This is why I’m here and this is what I wanna do. This is what I was meant to do, was make medium music for people to enjoy.'"

